Kalamazoo Valley's long-time president to retire

Marylin Schlack (Photo: KVCC)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Marilyn Schlack, 81, has been the president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College for 35 years.

She submitted a letter of retirement to the school's board of trustees at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, saying it's time for her to seek new opportunities.

Schlack came to KVCC in 1974 to serve as the associate dean. The date of her retirement will depend on when a replacement is found.

