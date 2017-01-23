Man, 21, critical after crashing into light pole

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his car into a light pole Sunday night.

Just after 10 p.m. Jan. 22, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to the single-car crash in the 3700 block of W. Michigan Avenue. When they arrived, the driver was unresponsive.

Officers were able to stabilize him before he was taken to Bronson Hospital.

The events that led up to the crash remain under investigation. No other details have been released.

If you have any information, please call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

(© 2017 WZZM)