Man attempts to rob market in Comstock Township, gets away with nothing

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery at Storey's Market, located at 7525 E North Ave. in Comstock Township.

Police say on Saturday, Oct. 21, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a man walked into the store, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded the clerk lay on the floor. The clerk was able to run away to the rear of the store. The suspect then fled eastbound on a bicycle without obtaining anything from the store.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'10" with a thin build. He was wearing a camouflage hooded jacket or sweatshirt and light gray sweatpants. He also had some type of covering over his face.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV