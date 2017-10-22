Man breaks into Sunset Market in Kalamazoo, takes cash

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Kalamazoo County deputies are searching for the man responsible for breaking and entering a Schoolcraft Township business Saturday night.

Just after Sunset Market on Portage Street closed at 11 p.m., a man approached the locked front doors and tried to get inside. When he couldn't open them, he used a metal bar to smash the glass and went inside.

The store's owner was inside, and fled when the suspect entered the building. The suspect was able to take several things, as well as an unknown amount of cash. He was last seen headed south on Portage Road in a silver Dodge Magnum.

The suspect is described as wearing a black or dark hooded jacket, blue jeans, and a skeleton mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

