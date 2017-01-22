Man dies from injuries when car hits him, ignites fire at Speedway pump

Ambulance at night, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A 53-year-old man filling up his vehicle's tank at a Speedway station died shortly after another car hit him and the pump, sparking a fire.

Police identified the victim as Michael Seyoum of Kalamazoo, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the station around 7:17 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3908 S. Westnedge Avenue on a report of a fire and an injured man. Once on scene, officers were able to put the fire out while others, including paramedics, helped the injured Seyoum.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police say the vehicle that crashed into Seyoum and the pump was driven by a 74-year-old Mattawan woman. It's not known whether she was hurt.

No one has been arrested, and police say they're continuing an investigation. Drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, the release states.

