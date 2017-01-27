Man helping friend killed by semi in hit-and-run crash

Police lights.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 49-year-old Battle Creek man is dead after being hit by a semi truck while helping a friend who had run out of gas.

It happened around 2:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Galesburg in Kalamazoo County. Deputies say the semi also hit the side of the stranded woman's van before continuing east on I-94.

Witnesses could not provide a good description of that semi. They say it had a dark cab with a white trailer. It should have damage on the passenger side, but deputies know nothing else about the rig.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News.

