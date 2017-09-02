Man in critical condition after being hit by drunken driver in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A 41-year-old Kalamazoo man was left in critical condition after being hit by a drunken driver on Sunday.

Just before 1 a.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers were called to the area of East Ransom Street, near Walbrigde Street, on a report that someone was just hit by a car.

A 38-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Ransom when she struck the man, who was walking in the roadway. She was arrested on suspicion of Operating while Intoxicated and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The 41-year-old man was taking to Bronson Hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information that may further the authority's investigation should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

