Man in critical condition after being shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A 20-year-old man was shot on the 500 block of Peal Street in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Nov. 4 around 5 a.m.

When Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was transported to Bronson Hospital, and he is in critical condition.

The Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the incident.

Public Safety encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, Silent Observer at 343-2100 or report online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV