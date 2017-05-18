Man seriously hurt in hit-and-run, police looking for driver

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - He was found on the ground near the corner of Michigan Avenue and Portage Street with severe head injuries. Now police officers are trying to figure out who hit a 34-year-old man with their car and drove away.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the man was found around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, May 19 by a passing driver, who tried to help before calling 911.

The victim was then taken to Bronson Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Officers are looking for witnesses and surveillance video from nearby businesses to help identify the vehicle involved. No arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

