Man suffers leg injuries after being hit by train

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A 53-year-old man suffered leg injuries when he was hit by a train late Monday, August 14.

It happened at 9:47 p.m. on E. Michigan Avenue between Pitcher Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

The conductor says he saw the man walking near the tracks just before the crash. It's not clear how he was hit by the train, but it's believed to be an accident.

Responding officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety applied tourniquets and helped the man, who was taken by ambulance to Bronson Hospital. Officers say he underwent surgery.

If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

