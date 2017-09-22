Man with Alzheimer's missing in Kalamazoo

According to Kalamazoo Police, Julius O'Bryant Jr. walked away from his residence near the 500 block of W. Walnut St. and he hasn't been found.
O'Bryant, 70, suffers from mid-stage Alzheimer's, and police and family have searched the area extensively but have not been able to locate him.
The 70-year-old is described as a light skinned black male in his 70s. He is approximately 5 foot 6 and weighs around 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a plain blue t-shirt and a black baseball cap.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is requesting anyone with information regarding the location and whereabouts for this subject to contact the Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8994.
