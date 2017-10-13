Masked, armed suspect robs store in Kalamazoo

(Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police are looking for for the person responsible for robbing the People's Food CoOp in Kalamazoo Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at 507 Harrison Street. An employee says a man came in and demanded she open up the cash register.

She says he implied he had a gun, and told her he would shoot if she didn't comply. She gave the man the money in the register and he took off after hitting her in the face.

A K-9 track was conducted, but he was not found.

The suspect is described as a black man about 6'4" and 250 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black pants, and a white mask covering his face.

If you have any information about the suspect, or the incident, you are asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

