Memorial planned for Kalamzoo shooting victims on 1 year anniversary

The victims of the Kalamazoo mass shootings. Clockwise, from upper left: Barbara Hawthorne, 68; Richard Smith, 53; Tyler Smith, 17; Dorothy Brown, 74; Mary Jo Nye, 60; Mary Lou Nye, 62. (Photo: Courtesy photos)

VIGIL PLANNED FOR KZOO SHOOTING VICTIMS - One year after a gunman shot and killed 6 people and injured 2 others in Kalamazoo, people will gather to remember the victims.

On February 20th, 2017, a memorial will be held to honor the victims and survivors of the mass shooting. Law enforcement and first responders will also be honored. A community candlelit vigil led by Pastor Paul Fazio will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Wings Event Center located at Vanrick Drive in Kalamazoo.

For more information on the event, as well as to purchase tickets, click here.

On February 20th, 2016, Police say 45-year-old Jason Dalton opened fire at an apartment complex, a car dealership and Cracker Barrel.

Tyler Smith, 17; Rich Smith, 53; Mary Jo Nye, 60; Mary L. Nye, 62; Barbara Hawthorne, 68; and Dorothy "Judy" Brown, 70, died in the attacks.

Abbie Kopf and Tiana Carruthers were also shot, but survived.

Dalton is awaiting trial on six open murder charges in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

(© 2017 WZZM)