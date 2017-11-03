Men armed with metal pipes rob Kalamazoo liquor store

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police in Kalamazoo are investigating an armed robbery at the Charleston Liquor Store in E. Michigan Avenue in Charleston Township.

Police say the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police say two men armed with metal pipes entered the store wearing ski masks and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects fled with an unknown amount cash. Police say it appears they ran to a nearby vehicle.

The suspects are described as white men, both between 5'8" and 5'11". One suspect was wearing a black mask, red/black plaid shirt and sweatpants. The second suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

