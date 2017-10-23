MISSING: Man with dementia leaves hospital, never makes it home

Robert Allen Srackangast (Photo: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A missing man with dementia has led to a search in Kalamazoo County.

Deputies say Robert Srackangast, 78, left Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo on Monday, Oct. 23 around 6:30 p.m. but he never made it to his home in Comstock Township.

Robert is 5'6" and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, jeans, white shoes, a blue baseball hat with a red brim and glasses.

He was driving a white 2015 Kia Rio with the Michigan license plate number BZG9389. If you have seen Robert, you're asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department at 269-383-8821.

