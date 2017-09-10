Missing woman in Kalamazoo

(Photo: Kalamazoo Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Tamara Dressler, a 34-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 9 leaving a friend's house in Kalamazoo.

She did not arrive at her destination that night, and she has not been heard from since. Friends, family and Kalamazoo Public Safety officers have tried to contact Dressler without success.

Dressler was last seen driving a silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country with license plate AMR 571. The van is also missing its rear bumper.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is requesting that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

