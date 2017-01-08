Morning fire causes damage to 2-story garage in Kalamazoo

Fire truck responding to an emergency at night. (Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A two-story garage in Kalamazoo sustained extensive damage after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a fire in the 2100th block of Steston Court.

The large, two-story detached garage was already in flames, fire coming through the roof, when officers arrived on the scene. They were unable to enter the building because of structural integrity concerns and opted to fight the blaze outside.

KDPS officers were able to put the fire out within 25 minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is investigated by the Kalamazoo Fire Marshal's office. Kalamazoo Public Safety urges anyone with information on this incident to call 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com

