Neighbor 'overwhelmed' after apartment fire leaves 1 person dead in Kalamazoo

Fire on the seventh floor leaves one person dead Saturday, Jan. 7, at Crosstown Parkway Senior Community in Kalamazoo. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM, WZZM)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The Red Cross and YMCA members are working together to make sure neighbors at the Crosstown Parkway Senior Living center are taken care of after they were forced out of their building.

A woman WZZM 13 spoke with said while she's glad she's safe, the Saturday morning fire created an emotional toll she can't shake.

"Overwhelmed, just shaky, but glad to be alive and glad that most of my friends made it out," Patricia Jaquays said. Jaquays lives on the seventh floor.

"I was on the floor where the fire started."

That's the same floor where authorities rescued a woman from her balcony. She died at the hospital.

"She was on the same floor as me, sad that she didn't make it, just very sad, very overwhelming right now," Jaquays said.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the YMCA, which is where Jaquays will stay with her granddaughter temporarily.

"I've lived there for three years," Jaquays said. "All of my belongings are still there, my clothes."

Along with shelter, the Red Cross is providing meals and financial help.

"There were 177 units total, 169 were occupied, the entire property has been evacuated," American Red Cross Southwest Michigan Executive Director Tiana Gee said.

There are currently 108 clients housed at the shelter.

"Whenever somebody is affected by a disaster, we help them by collaborating with emergency services in our own community and the biggest one we're working with is obviously the property management company," Gee said.

But the tenants are not allowed back into their units. So for now, Jaquays said she'll keep praying.

"I just send out prayers to all of my neighbors that are misplaced at this time of year. I hope that they have a safe place to go as well," Jaquays said.

First responders say their first priority is retrieving any medical necessities for the tenants, as well as wallets, IDs and cell phones. There is no word on the cause of the fire, but The Red Cross is planning on keep the shelter open at the YMCA for the next three to five days.

Visit The Red Cross' website for more information, including ways to help.

(© 2017 WZZM)