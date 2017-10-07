No damage, injuries after fire broke out at Kalamazoo business

Fire truck at night, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking into the cause of a business fire that started after bails of paper were ignited, according to a news release.

Crews were called to Graphic Packaging, location on North Pitcher around 8 a.m. on Friday on a report that the fire alarm was going on.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found that multiple bails of papers had been lit on fire inside. The building's sprinkler system was activated and kept the fire under control until officers could reach it.

KDPS says they needed a forklift to separate the bails before quickly extinguishing the fire.

No damage was done to the building itself and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and is actively being investigation, however, KPDS officials do not suspect any foul play.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

