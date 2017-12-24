'Not random': Kalamazoo drug house broken into, victim facing charges

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Upon further investigation of a recent home invasion, police say that it was 'not a random' attack.

According to a news release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, on Dec. 23 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were called to a home on Hays Park Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.

Two suspects broke into the home and assaulted a man who lived there with a handgun. One of the suspects also fired one round while inside. Police say the two suspects then ran away from the home -- a K-9 track was attempted, but there were not found.

Police describe the suspects as two black men, both between 6'4" and 6'6" tall and wearing dark clothing.

Officers spent several hours investigating at the home, and as it progressed they learned the incident was not a random act. After securing a signed search warrant, officers found cocaine and a handgun inside.

The victim of the home invasion is now facing several felony charges. Officers plan on submitting a case against the man for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug house.

Anyone with more information about this incident that may further along the active investigation should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

