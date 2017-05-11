Nothing but net: Kalamazoo police officers, kids play basketball together

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Amid the recent negatives news about police officers and community relations -- some positive, fun between police and neighborhood kids.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, a few Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a service call from Milwood Middle School. After assessing the situation and finding nothing serious, they decided to join in on a long shot contest with some of the boys and girls on the playground.
After a few air balls and "boo's" from the crowd... this happened:
The winning shot made by Officer Reidenbach -- his first and only attempt in the contest.
If you're looking to shoot some baskets, you might want to give KDPS a call.
