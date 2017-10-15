One million gallons of water pumped off of WMU's football field

(Photo: WMU Football)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Western Michigan University pumped one million gallons of water off their football field after it flooded on Saturday, Oct.14.

A game was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but it was rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1p.m. due to the flooding.

The Western Michigan Broncos played Akron on Sunday afternoon. Akron won 14-13.

What a beautiful site!! Over 1 Million gallons of water pumped off the field last night & today. WMU vs. Akron is a go. 1 PM #LetsRide pic.twitter.com/xqKnF3fE06 — WMU Football (@WMU_Football) October 15, 2017

