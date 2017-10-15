WZZM
One million gallons of water pumped off of WMU's football field

Rose White , WZZM 4:23 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Western Michigan University pumped one million gallons of water off their football field after it flooded on Saturday, Oct.14. 

A game was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but it was rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1p.m. due to the flooding. 

The Western Michigan Broncos played Akron on Sunday afternoon. Akron won 14-13. 

