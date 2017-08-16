One person killed in two-car crash in Kalamazoo

Ambulance

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - On August 17, 2017, at approximately 3:44 a.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash in the area of Woodward and Kalamazoo.

Public Safety Officers located two vehicles involved in an accident. One vehicle came to rest on its roof. The driver of that vehicle was deceased. The driver of the second vehicle was able to climb out of his vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Bronson.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. No information will be released on the deceased driver until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

