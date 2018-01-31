Police: 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids found murdered in Kalamazoo

Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after a 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya was found dead on Sunday, Jan. 28.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, police were called to the 800 block of North Prairie Avenue where Mujey Dumbuya's body was found in the woods. Police have not said how she died, but that they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Dumbuya was reported as a runway from Grand Rapids on Jan. 25. She was last seen the day before.

Police said she was found wearing a black Columbia jacket, a white and pink T-shirt with a print of Cinderella’s face on the front, blue jeans and one pink Nike tennis shoe.

If you have any information regarding her death, please call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

