Police: Gas station crash that caused fire, killed man was 'purely an accident'

A 74-year-old woman crashed her car into a Kalamazoo speedway gas pump Sunday, Jan. 22, which also hit a man and caused a fire. (Photo: Alex Shabad, WZZM)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - We know more about the deadly, tragic chain of events that led to a crash and fire at a Kalamazoo gas station.

It happened at around 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Speedway on Westnedge Avenue. Police say a 74-year-old woman reversed into a gas pump, causing it to ignite catch a man on fire. A bystander pulled him to safety, but he died at the hospital.

Police say it appears to be a terrible accident, in which the 74-year-old woman hit the gas instead of the brakes while reversing.

The events of Sunday night died down by Monday morning with gas pumps three and four out of service.

"This is something you see in a movie," says Captain Victor Ledbetter, with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video, but not releasing it yet.

"Reports came in that someone had hit a gas pump," Ledbetter said."Immediately, it was a fireball."

Just moments before, police say a 74-year-old woman was reversing in the gas station.

"(She) accidentally stepped on the accelerator causing her to back into it (the gas pump)," Ledbetter said.

Michael Seyoum, 53, was there filling up gas with his daughter in the car.

"The line leading to the pump was severed and that was on fire and the gentlemen and his clothes were on fire," Ledbetter said.

Then there was a dramatic rescue effort.

"Some citizen pulled the victim from under the pump and saved his life initially," Ledbetter said. "It was just heroic in that sense."

However, Seyoum died at the hospital.

Police say the 74-year-old woman had a valid license. They say it does not appear drugs or alcohol were involved.

"Definitely not intentional, we believe it was purely an accident at this point," Ledbetter said. "You have to pay full attention, because things like this can and will happen as we see, and unfortunately someone lost their life."

Police say the prosecutors office will review the case for possible charges.

Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

Police put in a petition to the Secretary of State's Office to evaluate whether the 74-year-old woman should be able to keep her license.

Alex Shabad is a WZZM 13 Lakeshore reporter. Have a news tip? Email alexshabad@wzzm13.com

