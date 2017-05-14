Police dealing with another vehicle vs. home crash in Kalamazoo

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - For the second consecutive morning, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash involving a vehicle hitting a home.

The most recent crash happened on Monday, May 15 at 1:20 a.m. Investigators say a 19-year-old crashed into a home on Portage Street just south of East Cork Street.

That driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to the head and face. No one inside the home was hurt.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Around 19 hours before that accident, a pickup truck crashed into a home near the corner of Grand Avenue and West Main Street.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV