Police identify body found floating down Kalamazoo River

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police identified the body of a man found floating down the Kalamazoo River as 52-year-old Timothy Robert Burns, according to a Kalamazoo police news release.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Burns' body to determine an exact cause of death.

Officers reported just before noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, to the river near Gull Road and Ray Street on a call about a body floating downstream.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

