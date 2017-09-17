Police in search of 4 men involved in armed home invasion

Police lights.

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Four men are being sought for an armed home invasion early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were called to a home on Leebarton Court just before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers interview five victims who reported being robbed at gunpoint while inside.

Four black males who hid their faces came into the house -- one suspect had a handgun -- and stole some personal property and then fled the area on foot. Officers attempted to track the suspects down with a canine unit, however they were not found.

None of the victims were injured.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

