Police investigate after body found in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO,MICH. - Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after a body was found Sunday, Jan 28.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North Prairie Ave. because a body was found in the woods.

Police said in a release the investigation is in the initial stages. No additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

