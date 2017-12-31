Police: Kalamazoo man's disappearance is 'sketchy'

William Henry Gray's car is a white 2009 Chevy Malibu with damage to the front bumper. (Photo: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - William Henry Gray has been reported missing out of Kalamazoo County.

Gray, 69, was last seen on Dec. 29 and police have said, "the circumstances surrounding Mr. Gray's disappearance are sketchy."

Information given to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety show that there may have been an altercation leading up to his disappearance.

Gray is described as a 5 foot 11 black male who is around 200 pounds.

Gray's car is a 2009 white Chevy Malibu with Michigan plate CNH 8619. It has damage to the front bumper.

If you see the car or have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV