Police looking for suspect who fired gun in Jimmy John's bathroom

A surveillance photo of the man police say fired a gun inside a Kalamazoo Jimmy John's. (Photo: Kalamazoo Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Two weeks after a man fired a gun inside a Jimmy John's bathroom, Kalamazoo Public Safety is releasing his picture, in hopes that he will be found.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at the sub shop's Stadium Drive location. Investigators say the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, left the restaurant after firing.

At the time, he was wearing jeans, black shoes, a black shirt, and a purple, black and white coat. He also had a camouflage hat on, and glasses. He has a shaved head and beard, weighs around 300 pounds, and walks with a cane.

If you know who this is, you're asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100. You can also submit a tip online.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News.

