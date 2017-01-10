Police looking into death of seven month old girl

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police in Kalamazoo are investigating the death of a seven month old girl. Officers were called to a house on Phelps Street near Charles Avenue at 4:20 Tuesday afternoon.

When they arrived, they say the infant was not breathing and took over CPR. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is now underway to determine the cause of death. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

