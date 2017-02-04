Police: Missing Kalamazoo woman found dead in car

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Township Police Department has confirmed that Kaniesh Armster, 30, was found dead in her car.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the Walmart on Gull Road. A citizen submitted a tip to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department on a car that looked similar to Armster's was seen in the parking lot. Armster had not been seen since Monday, Jan. 30.

Kalamazoo Township officers were able to confirm the car was in fact Armster's. While investigating the scene, officers found Armster dead inside of her car.

Police say they will continue to investigate Armster's death. They do not suspect any foul play at this point.

Anyone with information can call Township Police at 269-343-0551 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

