Police: One man shot in Kalamazoo overnight

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police in Kalamazoo are looking into a shooting that injured a 25-year-old man.

Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a man being shot at the Fox Ridge Apartments on Alamo Avenue. That's were they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

© 2017 WZZM-TV