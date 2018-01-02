Police release more details on missing man, calling disappearance 'suspicious'

William Henry Gray (Photo: Provided)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Public Safety has released more information about William Henry Gray, 69, of Kalamazoo and released more information related to his disappearance.

Gray has been missing since December 29 and police say the circumstances around his disappearance are suspicious.

According to previous reports, there may have been an altercation leading up to his disappearance.

Gray is described as a 5 foot 11 black man who is around 200 pounds. He is driving a white 2009 4-door Chevy Malibu with a Michigan plate CNH 8619. His car has damage to the front bumper.

William Gray's missing car (Photo: Provided)

If you see the car or have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

