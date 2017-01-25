Police: Woman shot with stolen gun during 'horseplay'

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a report of someone shot Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, officers responded to the 300 Block of Phelps in Kalamazoo on a report that someone had been shot, according to a news release. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman shot in the leg.

The woman was transported to Bronson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

She told officers that during horseplay she had been accidentally shot in the leg by a male acquaintance who had a handgun. The gun was found on the scene and had previously been reported stolen out of Grand Rapids.

The man was arrested for felon in possession of a fire and possession of a stolen handgun. He is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking anyone with more information about this incident to contact 269-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

