Portage woman with family in Grand Rapids area reported missing

Theresa Lockhart (Photo: Custom)

PORTAGE, MICH. - Police hope the public can help locate a missing woman from Kalamazoo County.

Theresa Lockhart, 44, is reported to have driven away from home around 10 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Her vehicle later was located a few miles away, and Lockhart was nowhere to be found, according to a Portage Department of Public Safety news release.

She is 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police say Lockhart has family and friends in the Grand Rapids area.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call police at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

