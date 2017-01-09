Some Kalamazoo apartment residents reconsider home after fire

Tenants are allowed back inside to grab necessities after a weekend fire. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM, WZZM)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The property owner of Crosstown Parkway, the complex that caught fire during the weekend and where one resident was rescued but later died, anticipates the building to be habitable again sometime between Wednesday and Friday.

However, Bonnie Curry says she's not taking any chances. Curry worked to grab some essentials from her third-floor apartment.

"Clothes, food, that's really about it," Curry said. She won't be returning to Crosstown Parkway. "I'm not, I'm moving out."

Curry's apartment was not affected by the fire, but she doesn't want to risk it happening again.

"I want to feel safe again, and I really would like to stay, but I'm not safe because this could happen anytime," Curry said.

While Curry is ready to leave, the property management company said in a few days, the building will be back up and running.

"It's just a matter of getting contractors in and checking everything out before they'll allow us to release the building back to the residents," Medallion Property CEO Scott Beltz said. "The city of Kalamazoo is just wanting to ensure that the building is safe for people to come back and occupy it."

The victim, Barbara Posey, died at Bronson Hospital after firefighters pulled her away from the building. Her family set up a GoFundMe page for assistance.

Barbara Posey, 74, a fire victim at Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo. (Photo: GoFundMe, WZZM)

About 170 residents were taken to the YMCA as a result of the fire early Saturday, Jan. 7, but Beltz said the issue now is just cleaning up the water damage.

"From the seventh floor down, one of the sprinkler heads went off and caused a lot of water to come from floor to floor so basically at this point what we're doing is drying all the floors off," Beltz said. "These are cinder block walls so the fire didn't spread any beyond that unit."

Along with allowing tenants to gather some items, the property wants people to be able to see their apartments.

"Part of the reason why we're allowing residents up to gather some things is so they can see their unit is not a total loss," Beltz said.

Carmen Hughes' mother calls this place home.

"I'm here on a daily basis, I'm here around the clock, everybody here knows me, they let me in when they see me so this is like family here too," Hughes said.

Hughes was there early Saturday morning, offering a cell phone, rides and comfort.

"They didn't have their phones, they had their pets in their hand, it was just like being on a bus with a bunch of kids, they were crying, they were confused, half of them didn't have on shoes," Hughes said.

Hughes isn't sure if her mother will remain at Crosstown Parkway.

"She's at home, she's confused, she's used to being here with the people here because they became family so I'll just be glad when this is over and back up to normal," Hughes said.

Only one wing of the building was affected by the fire, but those on the seventh floor are still not permitted access while police continue to investigate. Beltz is hoping by Tuesday, they'll get access to that portion of the building.

The Red Cross is still providing shelter at the YMCA until Wednesday,and is offering financial assistance to the displaced residents.

(© 2017 WZZM)