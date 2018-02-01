Running, unlocked vehicles stolen overnight in Kalamazoo

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - In 2017 it became a Michigan law that people can warm up their vehicles on cold winter days, but late Wednesday, Jan. 31 we got a reminder of how risky that can be. especially when running cars are left unlocked.

Kalamazoo Police say two vehicles were stolen while they were running and unlocked. The first incident happened on Paterson Street near Douglas Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The victim called police right after seeing three juveniles take the vehicle, which was found at a business less than a block away. No one was inside.

The second incident happened around 10 p.m. on Heatherdowns Lane near Gull Road. Police were called and the vehicle was found in an apartment complex nearby. The people inside it took off.

A 17-year-old boy was caught and arrested. He faces multiple charges. The two other suspects have not been found.

Anyone having information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

