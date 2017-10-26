Schoolcraft Community Schools react to Lockhart's death

Theresa Joan Lockhart

SCHOOLCRAFT, MICH. - Students, teachers and staff members from Schoolcraft Community Schools are heartbroken after learning that Theresa Lockhart was murdered by her husband Chris.

Lockhart lived in Portage but was a Spanish teacher at Schoolcraft High School before her disappearance on May 18.

The school district released a statement about Lockhart's death on its Facebook page late Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Thursday, Oct. 26 will be the first day back to class for students following the announcement that Lockhart's body was found in the Allegan State Game Area. There will be grief counselors on hand to help anyone who needs it.

