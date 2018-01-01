Shots fired over NYE leads police to stolen handgun, drugs

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Around midnight on Sunday, shots were hear in the area of Princeton and Paterson Street.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Sgt. Derrick Turner was in the area and saw a man shooting from the back porch of a house on Princeton. Several officers were called in and surrounded the house.

Officers searched the home and found two handguns, one which was stolen out of Van Buren County and several bags of crystal meth and marijuana.

The 54-year-old man who initially fired a gun was arrested on several felony charges including possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a stolen firearm, felony firearm, maintaining a drug house and possession of marijuana.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

