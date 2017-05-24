Speed likely factor in head-on crash with Kalamazoo city bus

KALAMAZOO, MICH - Speed is believed to be a factor in a head-on crash that sent the driver of a Kalamazoo city bus and another driver to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oakland and South Street. According to a release from the department of public safety, officers were on scene quickly to help injured passengers off the bus.

Four out of six of them were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Both the bus driver and the driver of the car were extricated from their respective vehicles. The crash remains under investigation.

date 2017-05-24

I’ve never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/BoxrK30Xb2 — Fritz Klug (@fritzklug) May 24, 2017

