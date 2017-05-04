State Farm consolidation plans move 600+ jobs out of Kalamazoo County

State Farm to close Kalamazoo branch costing more than 600 people their jobs. (Photo: State Farm)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - State Farm has announced plans for consolidation, exiting eleven facilities over the next few years, including the Kalamazoo branch.

State Farm says that the work done at the eleven facilities will be moved to the company headquarter's in Bloomington, Illinois and offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix, among other locations nationwide. The changes, starting in 2018, will affect about 4,200 of the company's nearly 70,000 employees -- upwards of 600 of them based in Kalamazoo.

“We understand the decision to exit these facilities directly affects our employees and their communities," said Mary Schmidt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "While the exits will begin in 2018 and continue over several years, we are announcing this decision now in order to give employees time to make personal and professional decisions."

State Senator Margaret O'Brien, reacted to the news, stating her heart goes out to the employees.

"Their lives and their families’ lives are changing, and my heart goes out to them," O'Brien said in a press statement. "The people at the Kalamazoo office of State Farm have done an amazing job serving our community."

She went on to say that she urges State Farm to keep the Kalamazoo office open.

According to the news release from State Farm, the Kalamazoo branch will begin phasing out in 2019.

