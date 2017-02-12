Strong winds topple walls of Kalamazoo building

Strong winds knocked down several walls of an abandoned building Sunday, Feb. 12, in Kalamazoo. (Photo: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph brought down two sides of an abandoned building on Kalamazoo's North Side.

Police responded around 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, to the building near Porter and Ransom streets and found two walls of the building had collapsed, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

One of the walls fell onto Porter Street and took out a power line. No one was injured.

A 4 p.m. observation by the National Weather Service shows a 49-mph gust at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

Earlier: Near 50-mph gusts down power to about 3K Consumers Energy customers

Officers closed Porter and Pitcher streets between Ransom and North streets given debris, downed power lines and fear of an additional collapse. The building had been disrepair and structurally unsound for a period of time, police say.

