Suspect sought after failed armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police are looking for a suspect after a failed attempted robbery.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 12th at approximately 9:17 p.m.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Porter Street when he was approached by a man who indicated that he had a gun. The suspect ordered the 55 year-old victim to the ground and eventually struck him in the face before taking property from him. The suspect then fled the area and while doing so, dropped the victim's property.

The suspect was last seen running from the area in a northwesterly direction. A perimeter was quickly established and a KDPS canine attempted a track, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing green colored overalls, a thin black jacket and a gray ski mask.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

