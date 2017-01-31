WZZM
Sweetwater's Donut Mill pays off part of Cotton Bowl bet

Staff , WZZM 9:44 PM. EST January 31, 2017

MADISON, WIS. - In December Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker held a friendly wager on the Cotton Bowl.  The Western Michigan Broncos and the Wisconsin Badgers met up in the bowl game on January 2, 2017.

Governor Snyder wagered products from Arcadia Brewing Company and Sweetwater's Donut Mill, both of Kalamazoo, while Walker put up two Wisconsin staples, cheese and bratwursts.  Wisconsin won the Cotton Bowl 24-16 ending the Broncos undefeated season.

On Tuesday Governor Walker received part of his winnings from the bet. He posted on his Twitter feed that the owners of Sweetwater's Donut Mill dropped off the donuts at his office in Madison.

