Tanker truck rollover in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - On Wednesday, Aug. 30 around 3:30 p.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a report of a rollover accident involving a tanker truck.

It happened in the area of S. Westnedge and Inkster.

When police arrived they found three vehicles were involved, one of them being a tanker truck. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries and was treated by Life EMS on scene.

Witnesses on scene say that one of the vehicles involved was heading south bound, crossed over the center line, and collided with the tanker truck.

The tanker truck then began to roll and collided with a third vehicle. It does not appear alcohol or speed is a factor in the accident; however, the investigation is ongoing.

Both north and southbound lanes of S Westnedge near Inkster are closed. S Westnedge is expected to be closed for approximately 3-6 hours. Kalamazoo Public Safety urges drivers to seek an alternate route.

Kalamazoo Public Safety said the truck was carrying nonhazardous material and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer .

