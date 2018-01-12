Teen shows up at hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A 17 year-old male is recovering after being shot while walking in Kalamazoo.

On Friday, Jan. 12th, just before midnight, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue. Just as officers were arriving, the victim showed up at Bronson Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police was walking in the 700 block of Douglas when he was shot. Officers were able to locate the scene of the shooting. Several people were located in the area but no witnesses were found.

There is no suspect information at this time.

