Teens arrested after fleeing police; Stolen gun recovered

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Police in Battle Creek have arrested a group of teens after a traffic stop that lead to a short police chase.

On January 14th at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the car fled from officers and eventually stopped, running into a curb in the area of Oaklawn Avenue and Howland Street. The driver then ran from the car and was caught after a short foot chase.

Five others were in the car, which was a rental, including a 17 year old woman from Battle Creek, a 15 year old girl, a 16 year old girl, a 17 year old man from Kalamazoo and a 16 year old boy. They stayed in the car and were mostly cooperative.

A stolen gun was found in the car along with marijuana and illegal prescription pills. Two of the juveniles had also been drinking alcohol.

The driver, also a 16 year old boy, was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges of fleeing and eluding, drug possession, weapons charges for the stolen gun, as well as an outstanding Kalamazoo warrant. The 17 year old Kalamazoo man was charged with drug offenses and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail. The other juveniles were released to parents and guardians. Other charges may be pending with the juvenile courts.

The gun was found to have been stolen from a home invasion in Kalamazoo County.

(© 2017 WZZM)