Three armed men robbed a store in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police vehicle (Photo: KDPS)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Three armed men robbed the Sunny Mart in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Oct. 7.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the suspects entered the store holding handguns. One of the suspects hit a clerk and ordered him to the floor while another suspect stole money from the cash register.

The three men then left the store and fled on foot. Police searched for the suspects, but they were not found.

The three suspects are described as:

A black male, approximately 5 foot 8 to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark-colored sleeveless shirt.

A white/light skinned male, approximately 5 foot 8 to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a long sleeve dark-colored Adidas hooded sweatshirt.

A white/light skinned male, approximately 5 foot 8 to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a long-sleeve dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

All of the suspects had bandanas covering their faces and were brandishing semiautomatic handguns.

Public Safety is requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV